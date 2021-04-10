Keep politics out of sports
Donald Trump repeated in many settings that he won the election by a landslide, but it was stolen by fraud and dirty tricks. Believing that, his followers attacked our government. “Stop the Steal!” If the Republican leadership believes Trump won the last election by a landslide, why would they want to change the rules that were in effect during that election?
The changes they’re pushing aren’t about stopping tricksters or fraud. They haven’t yet proven fraud really happened. The changes the Republicans are pushing in over 40 states are aimed at making it harder for “certain people” to vote at all. That’s a clear indication that the Republican leadership knows that Trump actually lost, and that Biden, legitimately, got more votes and won.
Republicans apparently believe the only way for them to win is to stop likely Democratic voters from voting. It’s an old, shameful story in our country.
Rev. Gerard Weiss
Washington