In response to Gerald Fontana’s Sept 10 letter to the editor, I, too, plan to vote based on principles. I am voting for a system of balance of power, where Congress, the Senate and Supreme Court are loyal to the Constitution, not a political party. I am voting for a science-based approach to climate change so all future generations have the opportunity to thrive. I am voting for the freedom to practice all religions, or even no religion if that is your choice. I am voting for affordable health care, and reasonable gun control to keep schools and public areas safe. I am voting to learn from history, and evolve our understanding of the world around us with that knowledge.
There are also some things I am voting against. I am voting against the divisive rhetoric coming from the White House. I am voting against racism, hypocrisy, gaslighting and lies. No major political party supports open borders, as Mr. Fontana implies, but I am voting against the inhumane practice of separating children from parents at the border. I am voting against voter suppression. While I don’t give blanket approval to everything Joe Biden has said or done during his political career, I am voting against the party backing Donald Trump and everything they have come to stand for. It is not the Republican Party that I was part of for decades, but no longer.
Let’s hope for a better outcome in November.
Lucy Northrop Corwin
Washington