I have watched the impeachment hearings and the Republicans try to defend the indefensible.
I believe in our democracy and the Constitution, and I believe our elected officials took an oath to defend that democracy and our Constitution. I have seen our representatives try to defend a person who believes in nothing but self-enrichment. These same representatives have thrown away their integrity as well as their vow to defend our democracy and Constitution.
They all should be voted out of office.
Brenda Armenini
Washington