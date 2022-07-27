The midterm election in November is not about Joe Biden.
Updated: July 27, 2022 @ 5:37 am
The midterm election in November is not about Joe Biden.
It's about saving our democracy.
It's about restoring women's rights.
It's about doing all we can about climate change.
It's about banning assault weapons to save lives.
It's about keeping the political Supreme Court from taking away more of our rights.
Basically, it is about the freedom to live our lives in the manner we have enjoyed for many years.
Check out which candidates will stand up for US and VOTE in November.
Bonnie Wheeler
Washington