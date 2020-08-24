I disagree with the Democrats on mass mailing ballots for the upcoming election. I believe President Trump is correct when he says it invites cheating, and not just for Democrats.
I have been going to Florida for the winter for the past 14 years, and I have been voting using an absentee ballot. If anyone is afraid of COVID-19 and doesn’t want to go to the polls, they may apply for an absentee ballot. Anyone who thinks that is too much trouble really must not care about their vote.
There is help out there for anyone who doesn’t know what they must do to get an absentee ballot. The advantage of absentee voting is that one must provide a photo ID plus other information about where they had previously voted. There is also a designated time by which the completed ballot must be returned, allowing sufficient time for the ballots to be counted so the results can be announced as usual. The problem with the mass mailing is that there is no assurance the person submitting the ballot is the person to whom it was addressed.
My advice for anyone who really wants their vote to count is to submit an absentee ballot.
Clyde Clendaniel
Washington