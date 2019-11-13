Having observed Veterans Day on Monday, I want to say how very proud I am to be the commander of the James Perry Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 in Canonsburg.
In the most extreme weather – from sweltering temperatures of the summer months, to blinding wind and snows of the winter months – our post honor guard, with members in their late 80s, continues to honor our brothers and sisters as they are laid to rest. Golf outings, chili cook-offs, community festivals, parades, scholarship programs for local students, the 2000 Turkey campaign are just a few of our other commitments.
Just as they did when called upon to serve our country, the members of our post unselfishly and without hesitation step up, asking for nothing in return. Thank you to all those who serve our post as members. And to those who aren't members: This is your time, your chance to be something greater than yourself. Come and join us. And to all who served: Thank you for your service, and welcome home.
Barry Andrews
Washington