Vaccine ‘error’ misleading
The Feb. 19 headline, “DOH talks vaccine error” and the wordings of Pennsylvania health officials can be misleading. My understanding is that the first dose and second dose of Moderna vaccine are identical; labeling first and second dose is for the vaccine provider to better track the use. The providers give out the vaccines received as soon as possible, including using the vaccine intended as second dose for the first dose may improve the efficiency of vaccine use, provided the flow of vaccines can be reasonably assured. This is just a different strategy, not an “error.” No “mistake” was made; the second dose vaccine was not “accidentally” or “inadvertently” used as the first dose, as the reports implied.
When Washington Health System receives a vaccine shipment, it sets aside doses needed for the scheduled second doses before taking appointments for the first dose. This approach may minimize the risk of delay in administering the second dose until the supply of vaccine is more steady.
Jer-Yuan Tsai
Waynesburg{&end}