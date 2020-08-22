The U.S. Postal Service, under the new postmaster general, has taken draconian adjustments to delay delivery of mail, which is endangering the survival of that vital service.
Congress is being called back into session to address this crisis.
The post office provides a vital service to the nation, receiving a 90-plus percent approval rating from the public. A groundswell of support is developing across the nation.
John P. Richards
President, Pittsburgh Area Retiree Chapter of American Postal Workers Union