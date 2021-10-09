The United Way of Washington County recognizes the severity of Domestic Violence (Observer-Reporter, “Nonprofit raises domestic violence awareness this October,” Oct. 3). We have been funding the Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA (DVSSP) for many years through our Community Impact Fund. Along with the DVSSP the United Way of Washington County would like to raise awareness in this year’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month this October.
We recognize the compassionate commitment and effort that the DVSSP has in expanding the general public’s perception of domestic violence. The United Way of Washington County would also like to encourage everyone to participate in purple Thursday on Oct. 21 to raise awareness for domestic violence.
The United Way of Washington County’s mission is to unite people, resources, and organizations to improve lives in Washington County. We are grateful and honored to support the efforts of the Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA through our Community Impact Fund to improve the lives of adults and adolescents’ health and prevention in our community.
P. Ann Hrabik
Executive Director
United Way of Washington County