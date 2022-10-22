The United Way of Washington County (UWWC) was pleased to read that Domestic Violence of Southwestern PA (DVSWPA) received additional funding of their Dating Violence Prevention Program that uses the BringLove365 curricula in high schools throughout Washington, Greene, and Fayette counties (Observer-Reporter, “CNX Foundation teams with Domestic Violence Services” Oct. 18).
The UWWC, as the steward of our supporters’ donations, understands the need and the impact of this age-appropriate program. Our generous supporters, whether they give $5,000 or $5, or whether they choose to give to the Community Impact Fund or through Donor Designation, have strongly supported this program and/or DVSWPA’s Shelter Counseling Program. Just over the past 20 years, donors’ support has resulted in DVSWPA receiving close to $932,000 in funding from donors through the UWWC.
We stand with DVSWPA, one of 20 current Community Impact Fund Nonprofit Partners, to raise awareness of domestic violence, especially during this month of October – Domestic Violence Awareness Month. We recognize their compassionate and committed staff who everyday assists our neighbors affected by domestic violence, expands knowledge of domestic violence in the UWWC service area to high school students in the Chartiers-Houston, Peters Township, Trinity, and Washington school districts through education, and raises awareness in our Washington County community and beyond.
The United Way of Washington County’s mission is to unite people, resources, and organizations to improve lives in Washington County. We are grateful and especially honored to have DVSWPA as one of our Community Impact Fund Nonprofit Partners and support their efforts to improve the lives of domestic violence victims and to educate domestic violence prevention in our schools.
Executive Director, United Way of Washington County