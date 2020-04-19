The mission of the United Way of Washington County is to unite people, resources and organizations to improve lives in Washington County. We envision a community where everyone achieves their human potential through education, financial stability and healthy lives. This mission becomes even more prominent to us during these difficult times as we are faced with unforeseen challenges due to COVID-19.
The organization is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by increasing the awareness of the United Way’s 211 Helpline, PA 2-1-1 Southwest. As our community deals with challenges it has never experienced before, we encourage those seeking resources to please call 211 or text 898-211. Sharing this important community resource line is vital to the role that the United Way of Washington County serves in our community.
PA 2-1-1 Southwest is powered by people who are caring, trained experts who have access to available resources, right here in Washington County. Those in need of life necessities such as assistance in finding food, paying rent or utilities bills, accessing free child care, or facing a domestic violence situation should call 211.
You might not know it but the United Way of Washington County is part of the a worldwide network of 1,800 United Ways, separate 501(c)(3) organizations, each governed and funded locally. We are similar, but unique to our neighboring United Ways – the Greene County United Way, the United Way of Southwestern PA and the United Way of Mon Valley. Though we are all separate in our efforts to raise funds and provide resources, we all strive to reach the same goal – to improve the quality of lives in our communities. Our United Way of Washington County community covers a 38 zip code area from Burgettstown to Marianna, from West Alexander to Bentleyville. This is our home, our focus. This is where we make our impact.
Whether it’s raising awareness of the 2-1-1 Helpline or raising funds for 30 health and human services programs through our Community Impact Fund, we stand united to assist our community members through life’s ups and downs. Please consider supporting our effort to continue our impact locally by donating to our Community Impact Fund at www.unitedwaywashco.org/donate/.
P. Ann Hrabik
Executive director, United Way of Washington County