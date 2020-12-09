Trump’s wall of protection
Throughout history, there have been individuals who enjoyed, or were responsible for and indifferent to, the intentional slaughter of large numbers of human beings. Some examples from modern history are Josef Stalin and Kim-Jong-Un.
The mass slaughter of Americans is now occurring. It is the result of inaction rather than direct action. The result is the same and the blame for it is also the same. This is being done not behind barbed wire, but playing out behind the walls of hospital intensive care units. The perpetrator for this slaughter is President Trump, who knew the dangers of the coronavirus, but did nothing about it.
In fact, Trump did the opposite, and urged that safety measures be ignored. How is he getting away with it? Because he has a wall of protection.
That wall is his base of supporters and Republican senators. They rabidly support the president, ignoring the body count. In the final analysis, because of their actions, there is blood on their hands. It is an unprecedented, indelible stain on American history. That stain is the blood of innocents.
There is no doubt in my mind that as time goes on, when those responsible are brought to task, their excuse will be, “I was only following Trump’s lead.”
John P. Richards
Slovan