No lie, half-truth, conspiracy theory or political fantasy is too big, too small or too baseless for President Trump to put forward.
Over 80 million voters have now demonstrated that you can't fool all the people all the time. Trump's attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election that began weeks before the vote have failed miserably.
The silence of Republicans is deafening, allowing Trump's cult-like base to continue and thrive. Is any cost too high for power for the current Republican leadership? Further, what is the cost for the loss of truth?
I fully expect that Trump will go to his final reward with a lie on his lips. There is, however, one nationwide conspiracy involving the election that Trump will never acknowledge -- that more than 80 million voters conspired to reject him.
William Cooper
Amity