Donald Trump, the self-proclaimed stable genius, is the only president who can be considered a three-time loser. All within four years, he has been impeached, lost the popular vote twice, and is now a one-term president.
His scorched earth approach to leaving office and burning all bridges behind him will come back to bite him. With the path Trump is on during his last days in office, he is bent on doing as much harm and damage to this country as he can.
History will regard him as a disgrace to the office of America's presidency.
Brenda Armenini
Washington