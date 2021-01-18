I often believe that your newspaper, like so many of the others, are left-leaning in your writing. President Trump did the best job as our president in the last 100 years. You and the left started to try and get rid of this man from before he was elected. You and the far left have been against him during the last four years because the left had been terrified of him from the beginning.
Too bad he did not have the backbone to clean out the swamp and start new in the government. He should have declassified all the documents that he said he would. I don't blame him for leaving that very, very corrupt city. I won't be there, nor will I watch TV as sleepy Joe Biden is being sworn at, I mean sworn in.
Kerry Roberts
Belle Vernon