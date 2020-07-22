I would like to respond to Bob Willison’s July 16 letter regarding Dave Ball’s op-ed. Let me just address a couple of Joe Biden’s comments he has made in the last few days.
First is that he supports defunding the police. Any normal person would agree that is absolute nonsense. We need the police. Second, he and Bernie Sanders are now best of friends and Bernie, along with other extreme social Democrats, are moving Biden to the side of the extreme left.
I don’t know about those who are reading this letter, but I am “scared” of what that group is doing to our country. Violent, destructive and looting are not protests. They are designed to destroy our country as I have known it for my 81 years. Patriotism is disappearing, and the extreme socialists are trying to transform our country. Did you see any of the “peaceful” protests on TV? They sure looked like what I have seen in third-world countries, and that is where we are heading.
My problem is that as an old guy I am a patriot who respects the flag, the national anthem and the American veterans who have fought for the freedoms we have. One of the leaders of the Black Lives Matter said “if this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn the system down.” And it appears the Democrats agree. I have not seen any Democrat, including Biden, criticize the destructive behavior of these radicals. President Trump has offered federal government assistance to help in those cities that have given up on the violence and terroristic behavior. I also believe that Trump, whatever his faults may be, is a patriot who loves the United States of America.
Clyde Clendaniel
Washington