As I hunker down in my humble abode, I expected the president’s haters would waste no time laying the responsibility for the growing COVID-19 pandemic on his shoulders. I haven’t been disappointed. The usual suspects have commenced the process of manipulation and distortion. However, this time misinformation may backfire as many facts are readily available to all.
We know the first cases arose in Wuhan, China, and caught the Chinese off guard. We know the Chinese government actively hid the outbreak for two months to the extent of threatening medical personnel with imprisonment.
We know the Chinese government did not disclose the existence of this “novel” flu strain to the World Health Organization until Dec. 31. Even then, it indicated that the disease was containable and treatable, both of which proved to be patently and knowingly false.
We know that the Chinese people thereafter unwittingly seeded the entire world in a mass migration as part of the Lunar New Years celebration. On March 26, The New York Times traced the outbreak using cellphone records and flight patterns. The graphics provided by Times’ reporters of the diaspora are amazing. It was a perfect storm.
As of Jan. 21, millions of Chinese were traveling throughout the world. On Jan. 23, the Chinese government “locked down” Wuhan but it was too late.
We know the President banned travel from China on Jan. 31. He was immediately attacked as a racist and xenophobe. When he slapped a similar travel restriction on Europe, the EU was outraged. The EU followed suit one week later.
In the face of this overwhelming evidence of Chinese culpability in fanning this wildfire, the communist rulers did what they do best: they revoked the credentials of reporters from the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post and pulled a veil of secrecy over the country. They immediately commenced a propaganda campaign to rewrite the history of the outbreak.
While the president’s power is great, mostly guidance and logistical support is offered. The state and local governments along with public and private providers are left with the implementation.
We know that the president has empaneled experts of the highest caliber and credentials. He has placed the country on virtually a war footing. He has mobilized the most potent economic engine in the world and unleashed its talents and creativity.
We know there is vast uncertainty and anxiety shared by all, including the experts. No one can predict with reasonable certainty how this will play out. Ask any doctor. The answer is generally preceded by “we aren’t sure but.”
Any fair-minded person knows that this is an evolving threat which requires an active and dynamic response. I believe the president and his team are doing a fine job. Yes, he makes mistakes; however, his aspirations of progress and ultimate success mirror the sentiments of many great statesmen.
This is what great leaders are supposed to do. He is standing tall and holding firm. He is attacked. Criticism, constructive or otherwise, true or false, is the American way. But cheap potshots from people who already hate him is another thing, especially in times like these. We are all in this together. We should respect his efforts while this nation is gripped by this unprecedented crisis.
Steven R. Wolf
Washington