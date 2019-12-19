Trump should set a good example
Our president regularly publishes tweets, and uses his campaign rallies, to inform the public of his beliefs about our country and its society. From these utterances it’s easy to discern the “measure of the man,” not only as the political leader, but as a moral leader, one who displays attitudes and feelings for others, hopefully setting an example to emulate. We also have the “Be Best” initiative of the First Lady, which encourages children to dream big, think big and be the best in all they do. The president has applauded this effort.
Recently, 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, an environmental activist, was named TIME magazine’s 2019 Person of the Year for her advocacy about climate change. This is a recognition of her dreaming and thinking big, which has inspired thousands internationally. Instead of congratulating her, Trump mocked her by saying she should work on her “anger management problem,” then go to a movie and “Chill!” He also allowed his re-election campaign to tweet an edited cover of TIME with his head superimposed on Thunberg’s body claiming when it comes to promises there’s only one Person of The Year. It appears he was jealous because he wanted the honor.
In my lifetime I could never imagine anyone, especially a president, mocking a child, particularly one with a development disorder (Asperger’s syndrome). Not only does this dishonor Greta and her family, but also the first lady. Politics aside, it’s a mystery why any mature and reasonable person would be proud to have him as president knowing the true measure of the man. Presidents have the opportunity to set good examples, to uplift and provide encouragement and help us find the better angels of our nature. Sadly, Trump continues to fail in this regard.
Bob Willison
Rices Landing{&end}