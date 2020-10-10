After watching the two debates, it is clear to me that President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence should be reelected. First, Biden's name-calling and disrespect for the office of president should disqualify him. All he did was continue to bash the president. There was little about what he plans to do. The little he spoke of smacked of socialism.
Kamala Harris continued the attack on the president. She even bent the truth about Abraham Lincoln to fit her narrative. Harris also promoted a tax and spend government. I prefer to make my own life choices.
So it's easy, vote Republican if you want free choice; vote Democrat if you like being controlled.
David Gardner
Amity