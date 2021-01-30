President Trump fought for our freedoms and put “America First."
I supported Trump because I think that he loves America and made me proud. I know that he loves America first, loves our flag, and put law and order first.
President Trump asked the people who came to Washington, D.C., to make their voices heard “peacefully and patriotically.” I doubt if these were the people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.
President Trump’s motto “promises made, promises kept,” was never as true as his four years in office. ISIS was essentially defeated in the Middle East, taxes were cut, and miles of walls were erected on our southern border, which will at least slow down illegal immigration. Prison reform passed, prescription drug prices lowered. Our military readiness was restored, which made America respected again worldwide.
His administration created “Operation Warp Speed,” one of the greatest medical accomplishments in the history of mankind, with the development of a vaccine in just nine months (versus years) to defeat COVID-19.
As a veteran, I am extremely happy with his many bills passed to benefit the vets. “Pick your own doctor,” just to name one. Trump has a 92% favorability rating (fact-checked) with our veterans.
When the history books are written, 10 to 50 years from now, I am sure that his many accomplishments will surely overshadow Jan. 6, or his personality. You need not like a person to recognize their achievements.
Trump was an unconventional candidate, and he was an unconventional president.
President Biden is America’s president now, and he is my president now. If he succeeds, America succeeds.
Whether one is a Republican or a Democrat, our goals should be the same: to make our local communities better, and our nation better.
Terry George
Green Hills Borough