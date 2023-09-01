Trump is a danger to democracy
Donald Trump is the greatest danger to democracy in our country.
Clinical psychologist Mary Trump analyzed Trump in terms of narcissistic personality disorder. As a toddler, Trump was without his sick mother for a year, and his father was not nurturing. These details of family and culture reveal his lack of moral compass, his insatiable appetite for attention and desire to have power over others.
Mary Trump thought people wouldn’t be taken in. But she and many others of us are shocked by the size of the Trump cult. Even more so by the attempted coup of Jan. 6, 2021.
We must all preserve our democracy, which is government of the people, by the people, and for the people. Remember, one person, one vote, and the rule of law for all.
Becky McCreight Wharton
Washington