As he again hysterically and deceitfully attempts to classify the Democratic Party as one which endorses rioting, destruction, and Marxism, and to smear Joe Biden as a hapless, ancient, unhinged fool, I will agree with one line in Dave Ball's latest diatribe ("Freedom is Burning," Aug. 9): his reference to Donald Trump as "remarkable" (though many would say "abnormal" is more like it).
It is indeed remarkable that three and a half years of service as leader of the free world has been provided by a man with no intellect, curiosity, empathy, refinement, dignity, or basic human decency and that the most corrupt and conniving president in history has been able to con so many, including those who purport to be people of faith and those who are educated and intelligent.
Although his poll numbers have slipped throughout his gross mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic, which has contributed mightily to tens of thousands of needless deaths, Trump retains a devoted following: one quarter to one third of us who believe that he can do no wrong and who have no problem with his presidency being one which makes an obscene gesture to civilized society. It does not matter what position he adopts or even if he changes his position within the same sentence: Donald Trump is their man.
If the upcoming election is honest – a big if – there is every reason to believe that Joe Biden will win. As we approach Nov. 3, I expect Trump and diehard supporters like Mr. Ball to become more desperate, to pull out all the stops to be victorious, even if they must lie and slander in order to achieve a win.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township