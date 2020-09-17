It was recently reported that on a tour to France in 2018, President Trump refused to visit the American cemetery at Belleau Wood because it was raining and he feared his hair would become disheveled. He was reported as saying then, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.”
I would remind the president that at Belleau Wood, 1,800-plus Marines were killed in battle. During this World War I battle, the French were in retreat and when the Marines arrived, the French asked them to retreat with them. But Capt. Lloyd W. Williams, who was commanding the 51st Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, replied: "Retreat, hell! We just got here." I would also remind Trump that the Germans gave the Marines the name "Devil Dogs" because of the ferocity with which they fought this battle. They were not "losers and suckers," as the president reportedly said.
Trump has been a longtime critic of the military. When he accompanied Gen. John Kelly to Arlington Cemetery where Kelly stood before his son's grave, who was killed in Afghanistan, he was said to have remarked to Kelly, "I don't get it. What was in it for them?" Further disrespect for the military, this man, who got four deferments to avoid military service, said Sen. John McCain was not a hero because he was captured. When McCain died, Trump was furious because flags were being flown at half-staff. According to sources, the president called McCain "a loser."
All in all, Trump has no respect for the military. He can deny saying all these things, but we Americans know otherwise.
Herman J. Bigi
Monongahela