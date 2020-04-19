I'm glad President Trump walked back the idea that he could infringe on the 10th Amendment. He is now doing the right thing by working with the governors, laying out guidelines and letting the governors implement them when they feel it's safe.
Yes, some governments will wait too long, and some will screw it up, but that's why we have ballot boxes. There are definitely times like this when I would love to give him that authority because I trust him, but it would definitely be used as precedence for his successors to step all over the 10th Amendment as they saw fit. The 10th Amendment is one of the most important amendments in the Constitution and should be respected, always.
Amy Boyd
Waynesburg