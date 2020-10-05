When I was in Hawaii, I visited the sunken battleship USS Arizona and was awed by the silence and respect that was shown to the lost sailors who were entombed below me. They gave their lives to protect us and preserve our freedom. They were not losers and suckers, as our President Trump calls them. How disrespectful and uncouth can a person be!
Another example of his demeaning our military veterans was shown in Charlottesville, Va., when he said there was good on both sides, referring to the group holding Nazi flags and others with KKK banners. There was no good to that side at all. How many millions died during World War ll following or honoring that Nazi flag, and how many died from the KKK? How unjust and horrible!
These are just two examples why Trump should not be reelected. I could mention many more. I don't see how any veteran of our military or anyone else supports him.
Let's vote and remove him from office.
Lt. Cmdr. Harry R. Johnston
Washington