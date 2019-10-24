Trump betrayals continue
The Oct. 17 letter from Scott Henson reminded me of somebody who needed something to ride but didn’t like to clean up after horses. So he got an elephant, and made the problem exponentially worse, as anyone who has ever been to a circus would know.
If ever there were someone trying to run things to benefit his own personal agendas, it would be Donald J. Trump. Between trying to extort another country into providing him with political advantage, to withdrawing troops and permitting longtime allies, the Kurds, to be slaughtered and displaced, to naming his own venue for an upcoming G-7 meeting, he has gotten ever more blatant in his behavior.
Ron Chernow, the author of biographies of Alexander Hamilton, noted that, “From the outset, Hamilton most feared an unholy trinity of ambition, avarice, and vanity ... He dreaded most the advent of a populist demagogue who would profess friendship for the people and pander to their prejudices while secretly betraying them.”
Alexander Hamilton was prescient: This is precisely what we have in the White House. It was because of his concerns that Hamilton saw to it that impeachment was written into the Constitution as a remedy.
However long the process takes, it will proceed. As more and more comes out, the necessity for it will become unavoidably obvious.
Trump has betrayed his oath of office, betrayed allies, betrayed the United States in his pursuit of his own interests. This must end.
Carole McIntyre
Waynesburg{&end}