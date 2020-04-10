Recently a letter writer extolled the president, saying he was standing tall in this time of pandemic. I disagree with this assessment not from a political standpoint, but because of what he says and does. It’s clear Donald Trump disregarded the early warning signs from his intelligence community, called the virus a hoax perpetrated by the Democratic Party and then waited too long to begin placing orders for supplies. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency on Jan. 30 while he assured us the virus was very well under control. He was so confident of this that on Feb. 7 his administration shipped almost 18 tons of respirator and surgical masks, gowns and other medical supplies to China. On Feb. 27 his Health and Human Services secretary told Congress the immediate risk to the American people was low. The Centers for Disease Control recommended wearing masks, but he refuses to do so. Against the warnings of his experts he gives unfounded medical advice, and makes a joke of his practicing social distancing with the vice president. Instead of displaying calm and hope, he sows confusion. This is not leadership or standing tall.
Unfortunately, his initial cavalier attitude and ongoing dubious statements continue to have dire consequences, and we feel sorry for those who have lost loved ones. However, in a way I also feel sorry for the president. He is so lacking in compassion and desperate to be liked that he has no capacity to connect with ordinary people. When he appears at the nightly briefings, he must read prepared statements. He never looks at the camera and speaks from his heart. He says this is not the time to “play politics” and then he does. He wants reporters and governors to be nice to him. All he touts are big numbers which mean little to those who are anxious and afraid. He can’t accept not being the first, having the biggest, or being the smartest. Everything he does is perfect, and everyone must be loyal and agree with him or they’re cut down. It’s the measure of the man. His narcissism rules his life and his response to governing. With all his wealth and fame, I think he’s a very insecure and lonely man.
Bob Willison
Rices Landing