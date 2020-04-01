I am writing to correct some misinformation in Sunila Fadl's letter of March 27. First of all, President Trump never called the coronavirus a hoax. On Jan. 31, a mere 10 days after the first case of coronavirus was reported in the United States, he imposed travel restrictions on China into our country. Why would he have done this if he thought the coronavirus was a hoax? This is a Democrat lie. What Trump did say was that some of the things the Democrats were saying about his administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak was "their new hoax" while they were in the process of trying to impeach him. Trump's travel ban was criticized by Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders as being "racist," "xenophobic," and "fear mongering." Yet Trump's bold action was praised by Dr. Anthony Fauci of the coronavirus task force as being the key decision that saved thousands of American lives. I will remember this when I vote in November.
The writer also accused Trump of relaxing social distancing requirements in the worst possible week of this pandemic. This is not true. In his news briefing on March 26, Trump said that as he and the task force consider opening low-impact areas of the country for business in the coming weeks, we are to continue our safe social distancing practices, even going so far as to suggest that we might want to consider stopping the practice of shaking hands with one another as this process unfolds.
Throughout this entire crisis, Trump has been acting in the best interest of the American people.
Christine Diehl
Canonsburg