People mourn for different reasons. I'm sure some people mourn when they see a familiar name writing an op-ed to this newspaper. The person who was recently mourning wrote that a president declared war on his government. How about war being declared on a president?
From the time Donald Trump was duly elected, screams of "Not my president" cried out. They say that Trump can't accept defeat now. But the Democrats and their followers couldn't accept his winning in 2016. There was such hate hurled at him before he had a chance to do anything. He was tarred and feathered each day in the White House, from the phony dossier to the Russian collusion hoax to the impeachments, with no proof of anything. No one likes Trump's narcissism, his tweets or many times his demeanor, but it was his policies and what he did that people liked. That's why so many voted for him again. I think many went to the Capitol because of pent-up anger that he was castigated so unfairly during his term. Was it wrong what they did on Jan. 6? Absolutely, and punishment has and will be meted out. I only hope all the videos and cast of characters who played a role are all brought to light.
Please show one example where any Democrat endorsed anything Trump said or did during his time in office. And please show one example where CNN or MSNBC ever gave him credit on any issue with which he was involved. I know he carried out the most important responsibility a president has. He kept our people safe! Can we say that with this administration?
No president in our history was treated as badly to start his term, and to me, this was the most damaging threat to our democracy. And because they revolted against everything the leader of our country and the head of our government said or did, the Democratic Party and the media are guilty of insurrection every day of Trump's presidency!
Robert J. BonAnno
Washington