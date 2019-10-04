TRPIL does not share op-ed opinion
In a Sept. 15 opinion piece, Dave Ball, vice chairman of the Washington County Republican Party, criticized the records of two Washington County commissioners, Larry Maggi and Harlan Shober.
Transitional Paths to Independent Living, a Washington County social services agency that advocates for the rights of people with disabilities, vehemently objects to that characterization.
While Ball is a consultant used by TRPIL as the project manager for the renovation of the former YWCA on West Maiden Street in Washington, he neglects to mention that this very project has benefited tremendously from the commissioners’ engagement. Although Ball is entitled to express his opinion, it is in no way shared by the TRPIL board of directors, and we denounce it.
Maggi and Shober, as well as Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan, have been steadfast supporters of TRPIL, as well as the work it carries out for the independence of people with disabilities. They have strategically supported funding for critical projects, in many cases leveraging additional public dollars and private support for economic development, tourism, and workforce development.
TRPIL applauds their work and, on behalf of the thousands of Washington County families that have benefited from TRPIL programs and services, we thank them.
Larry Smith
President, Transitional Paths to Independent Living{&end}