One of the most spectacular displays of trillium to be found anywhere can be seen along Barneys Run Road in Centerville Borough. There are acres of trillium covering the steep to near vertical slopes of the narrow valley that the first quarter-mile of Barneys Run Road passes through. The scenery is further enhanced by rock outcroppings and a small brook that tumbles over rock ledges.
This beautiful scene is unfortunately diminished by the trash, old tires and discarded TVs left by thoughtless people. Despite the trash, this trillium display is worth the trip.
Barneys Run Road is located between Routes 40 and 88 in Centerville Borough. The southern intersection with Route 88 is located about a mile north of Fredericktown and the northern end of the road intersects Route 40 beside the Dairy Queen in Centerville.
William Shader
Venetia