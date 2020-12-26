Typewriter
Joyce Darlene Ellis

Miss Joyce Ellis was a friend of mine

With passion, vision, and moves so fine

She’d teach you how to live or dance

But get out of her way if she took a stance

When still quite young she began to teach

Many a child she yearned to reach

She taught them moves but also pride

You’re here to work – not along for the ride.

How many young souls did she redeem?

With a message of love and self-esteem

She always said, “Just be your best”

And trust that God will take care of the rest.

Bracken Burns

Washington