Joyce Darlene Ellis
Miss Joyce Ellis was a friend of mine
With passion, vision, and moves so fine
She’d teach you how to live or dance
But get out of her way if she took a stance
When still quite young she began to teach
Many a child she yearned to reach
She taught them moves but also pride
You’re here to work – not along for the ride.
How many young souls did she redeem?
With a message of love and self-esteem
She always said, “Just be your best”
And trust that God will take care of the rest.
Bracken Burns
Washington