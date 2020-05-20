When asked about reopening child care centers in his live update on May 11, Gov. Tom Wolf said, “We want them to open, we want them to do it right, and we want to keep teachers and children safe.” Without proper sanitation, this is not possible.
As challenges to reopening the economy present themselves, each decision offers an opportunity to increase consumer confidence, while decreasing the chances of unnecessary spread of COVID-19. All early learning program staff should receive training, and providers must be given the supplies they required to give families peace of mind, before reopening – not after a headline announcing an outbreak.
Knowing that training is a requirement and that funding was provided to ensure sanitation occurred in centers will boost confidence among COVID-weary families. I hope that Governor Wolf and the legislators understand that providers need help in order for them to help families return to work.
Pennsylvania lawmakers should require every child care, Pre-K Counts and Head Start program to attend free training on sanitizing practices, and they must provide the funding necessary to implement cleaning efforts before reopening. The successful reopening of our economy depends on it.
Donna J. Shriver
President, SmartKids Child Care & Learning Center Inc.
Washington