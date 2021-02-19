In response to comments made on national news by a frequent contributor to the Observer-Reporter editorial page, I’d like to express my difference of opinion. Dave Ball stated that “we” didn’t send Sen. Pat Toomey to Washington, D.C., to “do the right thing.”
What?
I understand that the gentleman is a member of the same party as Toomey, but he evidently doesn’t understand that once our public servants are elected, they are elected to serve all the constituents of their state or designated area of representation. How does the gentleman not know this, being that he is the chairman of his party’s county organization?
It’s my opinion that this country would be in much better shape if we had more public servants who would use “doing the right thing” as their standard operational procedure instead of worrying about their party affiliation first. That’s what Sen. Toomey did. He honored his oath. He did his duty. And, as even Mr. Ball admitted, Sen. Toomey did the right thing.
Verna Cooke-Rishell
Waynesburg