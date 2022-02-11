Letter was in poor taste
I buy and read the paper daily. I can’t believe that you all have resorted to printing a letter to the sports editor in which a biased person belittles another school, coach and even the players. In this day in sports, when we try to teach sportsmanship, I was very surprised that this article made the paper.
If you’re going to permit people – I’m not sure if this was adult or child – to submit letters that ridicule kids for lack of effort in high school sports, then you need to re-think the process. This was a real slap in the face to the athletic department at Burgettstown. Very sad to see.
Pete Gianfrancesco
Harbor Creek