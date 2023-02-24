Don’t cut trees, add grain fields
Dave Bates’ Feb. 19 column raised my hackles. I was surprised beyond belief when he came to the conclusion that we should clear cut forests so we can have more ruffed grouse. Maybe if we only wanted a world with ruffed grouse. What about bears, song birds, woodpeckers, squirrels, etc.?
A search on the computer shows that 6,700 animal species live in forests, along with 4,700 species of plants. Forests provide animals with spots for breeding and nesting, protection against the weather and animals of prey, food and ambush for animals of prey. A forest provides the environment with water reservoirs, protection for the soil, climate protection, “air filter” and oxygen production.
Anyone who was a farmer in the 1950s, 60s and 70s knows that it was our grain fields and hedgerows that were helping the ruffed grouse to flourish. Farmers these days mostly grow corn and soy fields, which are great for deer, not so great for ruffed grouse. My father rotated wheat, rye, oats, corn, soybeans, alfalfa, and sometimes a resting year. He shot plenty of ruffed grouse and ringnecks every year. Ruffed grouse loved his grain fields.
The other thing I want to remind Dave is that farmers had hedgerows between the fields that were home to all kinds of birds and four-legged friends. Nowadays, many farmers seem to believe that fields need to be clear cut or planted with no space between fields. Our beautiful farms were crisscrossed with living fences also known as hedgerows of trees, shrubs, flowers and grasses, a home to a rich diversity of life that included ruffed grouse.
Forests are one of Greene County’s treasured resources. We are getting enough clear cutting with the wells and pipeline. Don’t add clear cutting for the ruffed grouse. Join me in efforts to strengthen our forests and fields and turn the surface of pipelines into pollinator and wildlife habitat. You’ll get all the ruffed grouse you want, and bees and rabbits, deer, turkeys, butterflies, and more.