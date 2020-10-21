To respect or not to respect
This president has received more criticism than any other president. Occasionally we are reminded that he should be respected. The definition of respect is to hold high or to esteem.
The question arises: Which of his attributes do we esteem? His remarks that veterans are losers and suckers? His denigration of John McCain saying he was not a war hero because he was captured and imprisoned five years? His racist remarks about “brown immigrants” because he prefers immigrants to look like Norwegians? His statement in Helsinki 2018 that he believed Putin over his intelligence agencies regarding Russian interference in our elections? His affinity for hate groups? His constant lies – such as his claim to be the smartest one in his class at Wharton School of Finance when the commencement program suggests otherwise? (Twenty-one graduates received cum laude, magna cum laude and summa cum laude honors; he did not receive any honors.) His mocking of a reporter with a disability in 2015? His payments to silence women with whom he had extramarital affairs? Lying about coronavirus, saying it would disappear in April, when he knew it was a deadly virus? His announcement that he may not go quietly if he loses the election – words no other American president has ever uttered?
My father was an immigrant, fond of maxims – some funny, some serious. He often reminded us if we wanted to be respected, we had to earn it. By that definition this president has missed the mark. Thanks, Dad.
Rose Cycler (Hess)
Bowling Green, Ohio
Formerly of Greene County{&end}