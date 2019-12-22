Since October, I have been living in Houston and will be returning to Murrysville this weekend. During my stay, I chose to read the Observer-Reporter over the Pittsburgh papers in order to be closer to this fine area. My only objection is your editorial section. I can appreciate liberal viewpoints typically for giggles and grins, but I really get tired of consistent guest editorials from The Washington Post, particularly Kathleen Parker. An alternative conservative viewpoint could be educational and welcoming.
Greg Bivens
Houston