The Pennsylvania GOP is attacking U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey. I just heard on TV news Dave Ball, chairman of the Washington County Republican Party, say that "we didn't send him there to vote his conscience or to do the right thing." This is outrageous. Our legislators are not there to do what's wrong or expedient. And they are not there to be cult followers or to do what a cult leader wants done.
Toomey did the right thing. He heard the evidence of Donald Trump inciting others to commit violence at our U.S. Capitol. Trump incited a mob that resulted in the killing of a police office by beating him to death with a fire hydrant. He knew that Trump violated his oath of office. Toomey voted to convict, and that was the right thing to do. And the majority of the Senate agreed.
Trump was divisive. It's time to unite.
Marilyn Tully
Coatesville