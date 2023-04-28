Time to take responsibility for our kids
Is it the social media’s responsibility to raise our children?
I would tend to think more of the blame falls to absentee parents or the parents who use mobile phones and computers as babysitters.
Let’s stop being a sue-first society and take some responsibility for our action and our children’s actions. Get kids outside and involved in after-school activities. I’ve never heard of organized sports or academic activities causing mental illness.
I’m not dismissing the fact that mental illness is a serious concern. But we need to put an end to the nonsense of filling up the courts with lawsuits when a lot of the issues begin at home.
Taxpayers aren’t paying our solicitors to sue Facebook.
Let make an effort to do better for our kids.
Jeffrey DeFrancesco
Waynesburg