Dave Ball has conjured up ghosts of Government Study Commissions past to convince us the question to establish another one on the November ballot has no merit (Sept. 26, "New form of government not change we need").
He seems to be under the misconception that Pennsylvania counties are governments. They are not; they have no residual powers. They do not pass laws. Washington County, like all other 66 counties, are administrative units for Harrisburg. Refer to Article IX (9) of the Pennsylvania Constitution pertaining to counties for the rules for counties. If you want more information about the function of Pennsylvania counties go to the Unofficial Purdon's Pennsylvania Statutes from Westlaw, Title 16, available in the Law Library in the courthouse basement.
The question then becomes, "Do we need three highly paid commissioners and various row officers to administer the county?" For an answer, look no further than your local school district. Voters elect part-time unpaid school directors who meet in the evening and who hire an administrator after interviews and background checking. School superintendents usually have doctorates in school administration and have been assistant superintendents before being interviewed. The superintendent recommends; the board approves or not.
Likewise, the elected row officers do no more than file official documents produced elsewhere, e.g., birth, marriage, and death certificates, wills, land titles, etc. They serve the courts, yet the courts have no choice in their selection. Only the clerk of criminal courts has any independent authority; he/she issues or denies according to state rules private investigator licenses, subject to appeal.
I see multiple opportunities to streamline Washington County government, make it more transparent and more responsive to citizens, more efficient, and less expensive if the study commission is approved in November.
Martha L. McFadden
Washington