I have believed for a long time that the liberal mindset is that government knows best and most Americans don't know what is good for them, so it has to tell them. The way that Gov. Tom Wolf and the rest of the Democrat governors are handling COVID-19 has reinforced that belief. They don't care that millions of people have lost their jobs and many small businesses will never be able to open their doors again. Of course, this will cause more people to go on welfare and become more dependent on the government.
What is so ridiculous in all of this is that people have been flying and there is no social distancing on airplanes. The grocery stores and many other large, big-box stores have been filled with people and the virus has not overrun us.
It is time to let us out of our homes and back into our churches, favorite restaurants, stores, gyms, and hair salons. If there are those of you who are afraid to start living a normal life again, then continue to stay home, but I think we have been held hostage long enough and it is safe to get back to normal.
What concerns me most is how easily we have just given up our rights and acted like a bunch of mind-numbed robots thinking that our leaders knew what was best for us and not really questioning some of the rules they imposed. I have to admit that at first I agreed with some of them, but now the loss of freedom that I have been used to all of my life is causing me to rebel.
I pray that all of our leaders will come to their senses and end this police state.
Christine Zienkiewicz
Canonsburg