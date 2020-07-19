America is only as good as its leaders are, and only as good as the American people themselves are. Since so many of the American people now think a meme is a political commentary, and since most Americans now live in small political bubbles and enjoy attacking each other more than they enjoy being patriots who want to unite this country, the American people have failed to protect this nation and to truly preserve or cherish it.
Hurling childish insults at each other while the rest of the world watches only serves to weaken us all. If this house had been this divided in World War II, that war would have been lost. We have inherited a great nation from our ancestors, flawed with many changes needed, but still the greatest nation this planet has ever seen. But for how much longer?
We cannot go on like this, Republicans cannot hate Democrats and vice versa, liberals and conservatives cannot hate each other, white and Black people cannot fear one another. We must talk, not shout. We must listen more than we speak.
John Bradburn
Washington