Based on what I'm seeing on these and other opinion pages, what with columns and letters to the editor, is nothing more than what I will call poison. I don't know where everyone has gotten their self-righteous attitudes disguised as opinions, but we need to back it up, take a breath, and get over ourselves.
Politics is an ugly subject and I loathe politics. But everyone seems to know everything about everything, so I am going to harken back to a much simpler time when people knew how to laugh, at themselves and with each other. Here are two priceless pieces from the late Rodney Dangerfield, he of "no respect" fame:
"I tell ya, I don't get no respect. I asked my father if I could ice skate on the lake. He said, "Wait until it gets warmer!"
"I tell ya, I don't get no respect. Why, my first two bathtub toys were a toaster and a hairdryer!"
And there you go! Lighten up, people. Please, get a sense of humor and laugh again. The world needs it now more than ever. We're taking ourselves way too seriously.
Rich Briggs
Houston