Kudos to Christine Zienkiewicz's recent letter to the editor, "Time to resume living."
Please – get us back to the norm. It's time.
With the birth of COVID-19, we've only created a bunch of little monsters growing into big ones, and getting bigger and bigger until who knows what will happen?
My immediate family is all right, but how will the small businesses, and many others, survive?
Who are these powers that be who determine what can open and what can't? I don't believe those in high places are hurting.
It is time.
Anita Antel
Canonsburg