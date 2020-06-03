Our Constitution, drafted by intelligent men, may have failed to have a good vision of man’s future. It calls for a government to serve the public at the expense of man’s ownership of land. Then they gave us the Bill of Rights for man to speak his mind and vote. Only two parties were named for voting purposes, Democrat or Republican and no other. Needless to say, through the years, much has changed in man’s life. As states formed, so did branches of government, from state governor to local elected officials – at the expense of all property owners, plus the employed and others. To better balance voting, amendments were made, setting the voting age at 21, allowing a woman to eventually vote and resetting the age to 18 for all voters. This gives most adults the right to build their state and communities. It also gives government at all levels the ability to enact taxes and fees to support the cost of services. Also, voters can choose a candidate of their choice, not just of their registered party.
What do interruptions – wars, riots, weather damages or an epidemic – cause for governments, and you? First, they foul up budgets and services, and a loss of expected revenues. Since the start of COVID-19, we cannot speak for each state, but it is obvious our home state of Pennsylvania and governing bodies are being robbed of budgeted revenues for 2020. No matter how we feel, the recovery of funds will be felt by all, working or unemployed, young to old. By 2021, taxes may have to go up or some new fee or tax enacted. While we see many homes or business growth in our home community, county and state, the recovery of lost revenue must also be on their minds. Income from wage taxes, the $52 employee fee, mercantile taxes, property taxes (school, municipal and county), state taxes on wages or purchasing, gasoline taxes, utility taxes, building permits, casino and oil/gas fees, and others.
As a taxpayer or resident of any community, the voice you have in the immediate future is to become a voter of either party. Once registered, you vote your choice, not necessarily party choice. The end results are the person who wins a seat was elected by a mix of voters. Therefore, those who claim they are one party in the office should realize they are a representative of all groups of voters and work accordingly. It is time the Constitution is amended and additional parties are added. Our future requires this change, sooner or later, if you have a good vision. We need to look at life in the United States as we do a four-leaf clover – very lucky with four branches of government, but they are only as good as the choice of the voters.
Joann Diesel
Houston