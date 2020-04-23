Did you know that dead people do not need money, food or jobs?
The COVID-19 safe practices, rules and home isolation are not infringing on your rights.
Not doing what is necessary, like staying home and following safe practices, allows COVID-19 to infringe on your right to live.
President Trump has not handled this crisis well. His inability to respond quickly to medical needs to fight this virus shows he does not care about the ordinary citizen. The deaths of thousands of citizens will happen if businesses open up too soon without proper testing and plans. So I ask: When did human life at any age have so little value? We need to listen and follow our health experts. We will get through this together.
The right to live is the most important right we all have.
We love our families, friends and neighbors, and our compassion for them is why we are staying the course. Thank you everyone for all lives are worth saving!
Nancy Brunskill
Venetia