I am in total agreement with the May 3 Observer-Reporter editorial on littering. It makes me angry and sad to see all the garbage that people throw out.
I am 75 years old. When we were children, our father taught us to pick up trash, especially at Washington Park, or whenever we went camping. We always left the area cleaner than when we got there. We never threw anything out the car window or on the ground. I have done my best to teach my children and grandchildren this value.
There is no reason to throw garbage out car windows. You can always recycle grocery bags as garbage bags in your car and then dispose of it when you get home.
This is our country, our home. We should be more proud of the beautiful country we live in and help it stay that way. Littering spoils the beauty of our cities and state. Please think the next time you go to throw your garbage out on the roadway or sidewalk, and don't do it. Help keep America beautiful.
Ann M. Keys
Mather