I used to think that the most frequently violated rule was the 55 mph speed limit, but eschewing the mask wearing mandate in all businesses and whenever away from home has become a close second.
I am so ashamed of Americans for their refusal to socially distance and to refrain from wearing masks. I realize that our country was founded by those who rebelled against laws that they believed to be unjust and that this rebellious nature has at times served our country well. However, when I think about all of the sacrifices that my parents’ generation made during World War II, I believe that current Americans are being shortsighted and selfish.
If our COVID-19 numbers are compared with those of Japan an argument can easily be made that they have done a significantly better job of winning this war. I believe that they have succeeded in doing this by realizing that it is sometimes better to give up some individual liberties for the betterment of society as a whole. It is so very unfortunate that this issue has become such an “us against them” scenario.
As a retired physician who has risk factors should I become infected with COVID-19, I would urge everyone to think of others by agreeing to wear masks and socially distance.
Russell W. Piper M.D.
Washington