Think before casting your vote
The thin skin of civilization, once scratched, awakens the barbarian that lies within us all. Today there are powerful forces operating in our nation. Forces that seek to change the ideals and fundamental character of our country. These forces have created unrest and spawned divisiveness, vitriol and hatred among our citizenry. Rioting, looting, burning and killing prevail in many of our cities across the country.
Many of our politicians and local and state officials have condoned or accepted the violence under the guise of justifiable protesting. Our guardians of law and order have been villainized and attacked in the name of racial justice. The police have been constrained in their efforts to quell the violence and now live in fear for their own lives as they have become targets of the mob.The lust for power has no limits. The most important of the many functions of all governments is to maintain law and order and protect its citizens. Our politicians and public officials have failed us. This is the state of our nation.
This next election is the most important election in our nation’s history. Do not be casual with your vote. Reason and think critically before you make your choice. Think about the future direction of the country that will follow. A wrong choice could bring about anarchy, chaos and the eventual collapse of the nation as we know it. Deciding which way to vote is a difficult decision for the general populous to make in these trying times because the facts and truth needed to make a reasoned decision are shrouded in a fog of deceit. Deceit created by the national news media. The media is a powerful force which influences and molds public opinion. Its most important function should be to present the public both sides of the great issues and questions that face the nation in a truthful, balanced and unbiased manner. It should also serve as a check and balance system that oversees corruption in our government and other entities. When a corrupt media abandons all journalistic and ethical standards and joins forces with a corrupt political system, all is lost.
Knowledge is power and if we become misinformed and ignorant, we then become unable to make reasoned decisions that serve our best interests and consequently surrender our freedom and welfare to uncaring others.
This country is at a critical crossroads between choosing capitalism or socialism as our form of government. Socialism is one step away from communism. Do not be naive, complacent or in denial about the seriousness of our nation’s dilemma. It was not long ago that Germany, a nation filled with Christians, became a country filled with Nazis who created the Holocaust. If that kind of drastic change can happen there; it can happen here.
Wake up America, and may God help us.
William H. Lewis Sr.
Peters Township